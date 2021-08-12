Pickensville, Ala. clerk to spend the next year in jail

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A former Pickensville, Alabama clerk will spend the next year in jail.

46-year-old Sidra Simpson pleaded guilty to the use of an official position for personal gain.

As part of her plea deal, she will go to prison and be on probation for five years.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin says Simpson must repay the Town of Pickensville 50 thousand dollars.

Prosecutors say she admitted to taking hundreds of dollars at a time starting in 2017.

Simpson was charged in 2019 and had worked for the town for about ten years.