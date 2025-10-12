Picture Perfect Weather To End The Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi(WCBI)- Our streak of nice and dry days continue as we look ahead towards next week.

TONIGHT: Staying clear and quiet throughout NE Mississippi and West Alabama. Temperatures will cool down close to 50, with some spots dropping even into the upper 40s!

TOMORROW: Sunshine will take hold as we look to see another beautiful day to close out the week. Highs will top out at 84.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Dry and comfortable weather will continue as highs will only reach the mid 80s for both Monday and Tuesday.