Pinwheels for Prevention planted to raise awareness of child abuse

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s called Pinwheels for Prevention.

The colorful pinwheels are planted to raise awareness of child abuse.

Educators and resource leaders at Emerson Family Center kicked off Child Abuse Awareness Month by planting the pinwheels. They were joined by Starkville leaders and Mississippi State students.

Family Specialist Veronica King says 6 children are abused every minute in this country. And she and her staff want the community to be aware of the warning signs.

We want to help everyone in the community just to know the signs and symptoms to look for and what you can do to help prevent child abuse in your area,” said Veronica King, Emerson Family Specialist.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill issued a proclamation recognizing the occasion.