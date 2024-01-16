Pipe bursting cold and slick travel conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are struggling to get above freezing and it will be several more hours before that is achieved. Re-freezing is a major concern for our roadways tonight, as temperatures fall.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It has been a cold day, with high temps only reaching the middle 20s. It has been a mostly clear day, allowing for a great amount of sun to shine. Some melting has occurred on several roadways however, no nearly quick enough to remove the risk of re-freezing tonight. The wind chill is already sitting in single digits for the northern half of the viewing area. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the single digits, with wind chill possibly becoming sub-zero. Travel conditions are likely to be worse tonight than they were yesterday.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun returning to our sky. Temperatures will put in a great attempt to reach above freezing. The southern half of the corner looks to reach into the middle 30s, while to the North stays at or below freezing. Overnight lows will become sub-freezing once again.

THUR/FRI: Another system will swing through Thursday, bringing scattered light rain and potentially a brief wintry mix for far northern areas. Highs will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s, but temperatures will go below freezing yet again by Friday morning. Highs will then struggle to get above freezing Friday afternoon as another surge of Arctic air arrives.