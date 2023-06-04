Plane crash in Tupelo kills 2 people

Two are dead after a plane crash at the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday.

TUPELO, Miss (WCBI) – Two are dead after a plane crash at the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

Two passengers were on board but have not been identified yet.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quacka said it takes everyone working together to respond to a scene like this.

“Originally police responses, the fire department responds, medical responses its an all city-wide effort. but now that it’s all secure NTSB will come in and take the lead to see what caused this plane to come down,” said Quaka.

The bodies have been sent to Jackson for autopsy and DNA confirmation.