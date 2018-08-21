Plane with 2 blown tires diverted to Massachusetts

TETERBORO, N.J. — A plane has been diverted after it blew two tires as it took off Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft was being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

The plane took off at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. and was scheduled to land at the London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

CBS New York reports that the plane is carrying 16 people.