Planned water outage for some Starkville area residents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some water customers in Starkville will need to take their showers and do the washing early Friday.

Talking Warrior Water Association will be turning off the water at 10:00 AM.

This outage will affect customers North of Louisville Street and Poorhouse Road.

The water association is performing maintenance and expects to have things turned back on by end of business on Friday.