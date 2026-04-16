Playing through the pain: A CHS senior turns loss into strength

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI is continuing coverage on the nominees for the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award.

The A.C.E. Award goes to students who have overcome hardship in their lives and excelled.

Ashia Williams of Caledonia High School says that for her, experiencing loss turned into resilience.

Grief is not a trip with a destination; it’s a journey, and navigating it can be difficult.

For Ashia, that journey began early in life.

In less than 2 years, Ashia lost her mother, father, and grandparents, which was all very difficult to take.

“Waking up and not seeing them there, not being able to hear their voice, and just them physically being there and talking to me and being with me,” Williams said.

She says getting through the day was overwhelming, so she found an outlet.

“Basketball. Coming here and playing basketball even when I didn’t want to,” Williams said. “I showed up, and kind of took my anger out on the court and cried and cried and cried on the court.”

Ashia says she found a strength within her that she didn’t know existed. She chose to honor her loved ones by pushing forward – focusing on her academics and the sport she loves, playing for a greater purpose.

“I wanted to give up with everything, of course, after I lost them,” Williams said. “I looked at school as another way out of the mental battle that I went through…When I overcame that mindset of thinking that I would not be able to go through life without my parents, it took a lot. It took a lot to be where I am today, and I’m very proud of myself for continuing to wake up and being able to go through life even when it’s hard….No matter if it’s basketball or whatever I do, I always try to keep them in my heart.”

She says her experience has helped her confidence, shaped who she is today, and prepared her to tackle life.

In everything she does, she says she carries her family with her. She says she is proud of herself for surviving the mental battle.

“Looking at myself and where I stand today, it’s like an accomplishment,” Williams said.

She says her family would be proud of her, too.

“My mama would say, ‘Oh, look at my girl. I’m so proud of you.’ My dad would say, ‘That’s my baby girl out there making us very proud,'” Williams said.

She has a word of advice for anyone going through something similar.

“No matter how bad the storm may be, just know the storm will not be there forever,” Williams said. “Always look for the light, keep your head up. You can cry, just cry, but remember there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

After high school, Ashia plans to continue her basketball career at Northeast Mississippi Community College and study culinary arts after watching her grandmother pour her heart out in the kitchen.

She says through culinary arts, she hopes to help others going through grief by bringing people together and coping.