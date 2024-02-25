Pleasant Conditions for Sunday, Clouds Move in Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A pleasant end to our Saturday with clear sky conditions and temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight. A chilly start to our Sunday morning before warming up quickly into the 70s for the afternoon! Rain moves in by Tuesday evening with possible severe storms on Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT – Conditions remain mild and comfortable for the rest of our Saturday evening! A mostly clear sky will stick around for the rest of the evening with overnight lows dropping into the low 30s overnight.

TOMORROW – A chilly start for our Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 30s! A warmer day with more sunshine is expected for the afternoon with mostly clear skies and highs back in the low 70s! Enjoy a nice and beautiful afternoon!

NEXT WEEK – Clouds begin to increase by our Monday ahead of our next system. Heavy cloud coverage expected for our Tuesday with rain chances likely Tuesday night. Storms move in through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning with a potential severe risk.