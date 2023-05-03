Pleasant days continue, increased heat & humidity soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild days and cool nights continue for a little longer. Rain chances return starting Friday into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Beautiful spring weather continues with full sun and highs in the 70s. While it will still be breezy at times, it will be less gusty compared to Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overnight lows will once again drop into the lower and middle 40s – perhaps the last gasp of “chilly” air?!

THURSDAY: Pleasant weather will continue, but the transition to a warmer, more humid airmass will begin. Highs will top out in the upper 70s under a mix of sun & clouds.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain are possible through the day, but the coverage and intensity still remain somewhat in question. With the increase in moisture & humidity, rain could become possible at just about any time.

WEEKEND: Mainly scattered, afternoon rain & storms are possible each day with highs in the lower 80s. This pattern is likely to continue into the first couple days of next week.