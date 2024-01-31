Pleasant end to January, start to February

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’re changing months this week with pleasant weather! Soggy weather returns by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Following Tuesday’s perfect weather, we’ll have highs back in the 50s in the afternoon but we’ll keep the sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Winds will calm, and with a clear sky, temperatures should drop into the upper 20s.

THU/FRI: Pleasant weather continues with moderating temperatures! Highs will be near 60 degrees Thursday and in the middle 60s Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will end up likely being a fairly pleasant day with sunshine, but clouds will overspread the region by afternoon. Rain is set to move in late Saturday night and last much of the day Sunday. An additional 1-2″ of rain look likely w/this event. Clouds and scattered showers are also likely to stick around into early Monday.