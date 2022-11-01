Pleasant end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up towards the end of the week. There is another system heading our direction this weekend, which will continue being monitored.

TONIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are heading towards the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear. Should be a nice night to potentially eat dinner outside.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are heading towards the middle and upper 70s. The sky is going to be mostly sunny. There is a light chance for showers in the northern portions of the state. Conditions will stay calm through the overnight, as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

END OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions are going to be clear and sunny to finish out the week. Overnight low temperatures will be slightly more mild, in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Friday evening has a light chance of showers, as the next system moves in closer.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 70s for the weekend. Rain chances are back though, with Saturday having the greatest chance of seeing the showers. A few storms maybe also be produced. It is not looking severe at the moment, but it will continue to be watched through impact.