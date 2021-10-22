Pleasant Friday weather then back to the 80s Saturday and Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Isolated showers will be possible tonight, but we will be clear and dry this weekend. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday and Wednesday next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers early. Cooler temperatures overnight with lows in the upper-40s. Chance of rain: 20%. North wind 3-7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-80s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool with lows in the upper-40s. Calm wind.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will return to the region as we begin another warming trend. Saturday and Sunday will be seasonably mild with highs in the upper-70s to low-80.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: High school games Friday night will be dry and pleasant. Expect temperatures in the low-60s at kickoff and under a clear sky, then mid-50s around your drive home.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin and Gulf of Mexico remain very quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next five days. The Climate Prediction Center is anticipating a higher risk of tropical weather development in the western Caribbean sometime between Oct. 27 – Nov. 2. We will keep you advised.