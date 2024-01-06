Pleasant January day tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry weather and sunshine return to the area on Sunday. Take advantage of it because rain is back in the forecast Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. That system won’t only bring rain, there is also a low risk for severe weather and gusty non-thunderstorm winds. We dry out on Wednesday and most of the day Thursday before yet another rain chance arrives Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It will be a little colder tonight than it was last night. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s for most. Lows will be colder than that in our western communities where clouds break up sooner.

SUNDAY: Not a bad day for early January standards! Highs will reach the low to mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will build in Sunday night ahead of Monday’s system. Low: 32.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: The first half of Monday will be dry, but in the afternoon, rain will increase in coverage. Rain sticks around through the overnight and will wrap up on Tuesday. Most will see 1′”-2″ during this time, some spots could get over 2″. Heavy rain isn’t the only concern with this system, however. There is a low risk for severe weather along and south of US-82. Additionally, non-thunderstorm wind gusts will peak around 40mph.