Pleasant Monday, severe storms Tuesday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week starts dry, but a potentially significant episode of severe weather could develop Tuesday.

MONDAY: Expect lots of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon as highs reach the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: While the day will start chilly in the 40s, significant returns of warm, humid air are expected through the day. While clouds will increase, highs still reach the upper 60s as southerly breezes of 10-20 G25+ mph develop. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, and a few of these could grow into storms and will need to be watched closely.

TUESDAY NIGHT: This is when the chances of significant severe weather will increase. Favorable wind shear, moisture, and storm energy will be positioned over most of north MS as storms move in from the west/southwest. Based on these parameters, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any storm. Because of the degree of wind shear, a strong tornado (EF2+) or two isn’t out of the question. The highest severe potential appears to be from 7p-5a.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 60s in the pre-dawn hours but will fall quickly once storms end and the front passes. The sky will clear up by afternoon, but temperatures will struggle into the 50s with brisk northwest winds.

REST OF WEEK: A freeze is likely Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. A rebound is expected through Friday with plenty of sunshine.

WEEKEND: A weakening/stalling front from the north could bring scattered rain both days, but all signs point to milder air. Highs will likely be in the low 70s both days.