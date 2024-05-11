Pleasant Mother’s Day Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We ended the work week with drier air and special treat with the Aurora Borealis becoming visible across Northeast Mississippi! We are in store for a pleasant and dry Mother’s Day weekend ahead of multiple rounds of rain and storms possible next week.

SATURDAY: Today looks to be a perfect Saturday with dry weather! We will warm into the low 80s today and will keep a mostly clear sky. Through the evening and overnight hours, we will cool into the upper 50s as cloud cover starts to increase. Make sure to get outside and soak up that sun!

SUNDAY: Happy Mother’s Day! If you are headed out for the Sunday service or enjoying a Sunday brunch with your mom, conditions are looking nice. A partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 80s are expected. Cloud coverage should begin to increase through the late afternoon and into the evening where isolated rain showers may be possible.

UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD: Make sure to enjoy the nice weekend while you can because rain and storms are coming back into the forecast beginning Monday. Multiple rounds of rain and storms are possible through Thursday.