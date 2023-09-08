Pleasant, warm weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable weather lies ahead the next few days – enjoy!

FRIDAY: Beautiful weather is on tap with plenty of sun and highs in the middle 80s. High clouds will stream in from the west, but no rain is expected. Friday night football tonight looks fantastic! Expect kickoff temperatures near 80°, falling into the 70s for the second half.

WEEKEND: Drier air remains in place, though the weather warms up slightly. Expect highs in the upper 80s both days with plenty of sunshine. Nights will be pleasant w/temps in the 70s and overnight lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture slowly comes back ahead of a series of fronts for mid-week. Highs will be near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, but the best chance of rain looks to move in Wednesday and Wednesday night. Following these fronts, it looks to turn a bit cooler by next Friday – stay tuned!