Pleasant weekend in store ahead of hotter weather next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Lots of sunshine and comfortable weather is in store this weekend ahead of dry and hotter weather next week. It’s a great time to wash the car or get outdoors!

SATURDAY: Beautiful weather for Market Street Festival! Expect lots of sunshine and a high near 77 degrees. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: All sunshine! Slightly warmer. High near 81 degrees. Calmer winds.

MONDAY: We start to really warm up. High temps will reach the upper 80s, close to 90! High near 89 degrees. Sunny skies. Breezy at times.

TUESDAY: Near record heat possible. Sunny skies and hot. High near 92 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunny. Record heat Wednesday marks the hottest day of the forecast period. Highs temps may reach the mid 90s! 90s stick around Thursday. Our next chance for rain may come next weekend, but we’ll see. There’s still a lot of time to fine-tune the forecast. Have a great weekend and stay cool!