Pleasant weekend weather ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Northeast Mississippi is in store for pleasant weekend weather thanks to a cold front that passed earlier this morning. Behind the front, dry air will fill in allowing for that humidity to tremendously decrease. Moisture and heat will return to the forecast next week.

FRIDAY: No worries for heat today as our highs will only be in the low 90s! We will keep a mostly clear sky with a nice northerly wind at 5-10 mph bringing that dry air in. By tonight, temperatures will get down into the low 70s with some of us even sneaking into the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Here comes that nice weather! Highs for both Saturday and Sunday are in the low 90s with no oppressive heat indices. It will be noticeably less humid and muggy out the door with a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for both nights. Perfect weather for any outdoor activities since we are getting a brief break from the heat and humidity!

LOOKING AHEAD: Once we finish off the weekend, both the heat and humidity will begin to creep up on us again as we start our next work week. The chance for isolated showers comes into the forecast by midweek, and highs will return to the mid and upper 90s.