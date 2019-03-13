Pole patrol to work around New Hope

NEW HOPE (WCBI) Workers for a 4-County Electric Power Association contract crew will be working around New Hope for the next month.

A crew from inspection company Osmose will be examining and treating the wooden poles in the 4 County service area. Part of that work could involve digging around the poles including those located in yards and on private property.

The workers will all be wearing clothing bearing the company name Osmose. In addition the work trucks will display 4 County contractor signs

For more information, call 4-County at 1-800-431-1544.