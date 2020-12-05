Police arrest suspects in connection to auto burglaries

12 to 15 guns along with credit cards, tools, and other valuables were stolen. Some of those items have been recovered.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police have arrested two people in connection with auto burglaries expanding into Webster, Oktibbeha, and Choctaw counties.

Quavantae Lucious and Dontavious Lucious are charged with six counts of auto burglary each.

- Advertisement -

The incidents occurred early Thursday morning in the area of Mallory Lane.

Ackerman Police Department have also made arrests. Those names have not been released.

12 to 15 guns along with credit cards, tools, and other valuables were stolen. Some of those items have been recovered.

Updated information will be released as it develops.