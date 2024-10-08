Police car crashes during pursuit in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A pursuit leads to a crash at a busy east Columbus intersection.

The crash happened at the Tuscaloosa and West Lehmberg Road intersection this afternoon.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said a deputy was involved in a pursuit because a vehicle did not pull over.

Two other deputies, who had their lights and sirens on, were going to assist the pursing deputy when the accident happened.

No injuries were reported.

Hawkins said it appears one patrol vehicle was damaged. Two other cars were also damaged.

The driver involved in the pursuit eventually pulled over and cited.

The crash remains under investigation.

