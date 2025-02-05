Police confirm the identify of human remains found in Carroll Co.

body identified

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that human remains found over the weekend in Carroll County are those of Jimmy “Jay” Lee.

A joint investigation was launched between the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Oxford Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation after the remains were found on Saturday, February 1.

The remains were sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for DNA testing.

Today, February 5, the Mississippi State Crime Lab confirmed through DNA analysis that the remains belong to Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

According to the release from Oxford Police, While this part of the investigation is complete, additional work remains and they are unable to provide further details at this time.

