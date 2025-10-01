Police in search of a man missing in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police and the family of a Starkville man continue to reach out to the public for help finding a missing man.
Carl Baptist Jr. has not been seen since Thursday, September 18, at around 3 pm.
He was last seen at his home in central Starkville.
At the time, he was wearing black pants or shorts, a white or tan t-shirt, and low-cut boots.
Baptist is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
If you know where Carl Baptist, Junior is or may be, call the Starkville Police Department at (662) 323-4134.