Police in search of a man missing in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police and the family of a Starkville man continue to reach out to the public for help finding a missing man.

Carl Baptist Jr. has not been seen since Thursday, September 18, at around 3 pm.

He was last seen at his home in central Starkville.

At the time, he was wearing black pants or shorts, a white or tan t-shirt, and low-cut boots.

Baptist is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you know where Carl Baptist, Junior is or may be, call the Starkville Police Department at (662) 323-4134.

