Police in search of a man missing in Vernon

VERNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Vernon police are asking for help finding a missing man.

52-year-old Ricky Metcalfe was last seen on April 5 in the 400 block of Harrison Court.

The West Alabama man was wearing a red shirt.

Metcalfe is about 6 feet tall and weighs 148 pounds.

If you know where he is, please call Vernon police.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.