Police in search of a missing 13-year-old in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a teen who hasn’t been seen since yesterday.

13-year-old Ranyjah Jones was last seen at her home in the Chandler Park Apartments in Starkville around 4 pm on Monday.

At the time, she was wearing pajamas and a pink bonnet.

Ranyjah is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Her family and Starkville Police are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information on Ranyjah Jones and where she may be should call Starkville Police.

The number is (662)323-4131.

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