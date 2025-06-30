Police investigate a hit-and-run incident in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Okolona Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 22, before 9:00 pm.

The Okolona Police Department said four young girls were walking to the store on South Carter between East Main and East Monroe when they were hit by a car.

At this time, the type of car is unknown, but it is a blue colored car.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Okolona Police Department, Crimestoppers, or use the P3 tips app.

