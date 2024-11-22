Police investigate a shooting reported in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating a reported shooting.

A person went to the Emergency Room at Baptist Golden Triangle early this afternoon, November 22, saying they had been shot.

The victim said the shooting happened around Maple and Poplar Streets in East Columbus.

Sources tell WCBI the victim was airlifted to another hospital.

Columbus police have not released any information about the incident.

The investigation is still open.

If you have any information on this case, call Columbus Police at (662) 244-3500, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

