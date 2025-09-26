Police investigate a threat made at Louisville High School

crime cop car

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Increased law enforcement is on the Louisville High School campus after a potential threat.

Law enforcement conducted bag checks before students and staff arrived on campus after a possible threat was made on Thursday, September 25, to harm students.

Students were also questioned.

The school released a statement, saying it was determined that the threats were not credible and there was never any immediate danger.

For precautionary reasons, the school will continue to monitor and work with law enforcement.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.