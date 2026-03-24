CAFB training aircraft takes final flight

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE (WCBI) – The Columbus Air Force Base said “goodbye” to an aircraft that has trained pilots for decades.

Officials hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, March 24, to pay homage to the T-1 A Jayhawk.

Airmen, past and present, lined up to sign the last T-1 Jayhawk to depart from Columbus Air Force Base.

For more than 30 years, the aircraft was used to help train future pilots.

“This is a remembrance of an airplane, but more importantly, it’s a remembrance of the people that maintain that airplane, that operated that airplane, and the students that flew it for so many years,” said Colonel James Blech, Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing.

Former aircraft mechanic John Goff marshalled or taxied in the T-1A when it first arrived at the base in 1996.

“When the first one came in, it was pretty awesome because we’ve been working up for it, getting prepped and getting everything in place,” said CAFB maintenance supervisor and former aircraft mechanic, John Goff.

Goff also had the honor of taxiing out the last T-1 on Tuesday.

Officials said the departure of the Jayhawks is part of an Air Force mission to modernize.

Those changes also include a revised syllabus.

“It signals that we’re entering a new era which will be marked by the T-7, and we’re expecting to see (it) here in a year and a half, so super excited about that piece of it,” said Blech.

The T-1s have been sent to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

In the past, the Trainer prepared pilots to fly tanker and airlift aircraft.

Goff said it was bittersweet to see the last T-1 leave.

“It’s a great aircraft for what it was made to be, and you know, I get the privilege of marshaling the last one out. And that privilege I take for all the guys I’ve worked here with for years, representing them,” said Goff.

Around 5, 500 pilots have trained in the 48th Flying Training Squadron.

The T-1 A Jayhawk trained two-thirds of the Air Force’s pilots.

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