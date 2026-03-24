Warming back up for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing this week’s temperature climb through the next few days. Mostly dry with passing clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Overall, it is going to be another calm night. Temperatures are going to be in the lower 50s. Passing clouds will remain overnight.

WEDNESDAY: With a partly cloudy sky, there will be a very isolated chance for rain into the middle of the week. Most of us will be staying dry. Sun will still be seen. Afternoon high temperatures will be pushing back into the upper 70s. Lows will drop into the middle 50s, staying comfortable.

THURSDAY: Thanks to a warm front, temperatures are going to quickly push into the middle to upper 80s! Lots of sun will be expected as well. There will be a warm breeze coming in from the SSW at 5-10MPH. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.