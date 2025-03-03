Police make an arrest after for traffic violation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) On February 24, 2025, Tupelo Police officers tried to stop a vehicle on Mitchell Road near Lawndale Drive for a traffic violation.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled, and this led officers on a pursuit through Midtown, West, and South Tupelo.

While chasing the suspect, officers saw the driver throw what appeared to be a bag from the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody on Evelyn Street and was found to have an active warrant through the Tupelo Municipal Court.

The driver was then arrested for multiple traffic violations, possession of narcotics, and the active warrant.

After further investigation, on February 26, 33-year-old Monte E. Wilson was charged with Felony Fleeing.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered Wilson to be held without bond.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

