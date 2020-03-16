Police Make Arrest In Valentine’s Day Homicide

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI)- We have new developments to a story out of Calhoun City.

Police make an arrest in a Valentine’s Day homicide.

On Monday night, investigators arrested 16-year-old Quanterrious Gray.

Chief LaTana Williams said the teenager is being charged with capital murder.

Gray is accused of killing Stacy Rippy on February 14th.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Houston police assisted the Calhoun City Police Department in the case.

We will continue following this story and bring you more details as they develop.