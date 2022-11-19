Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County.

During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.

Savanna Hernandez was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.

Walker’s bond was set at $15,000. Hernandez’s bond was set at $10,000.

That same day, agents made a traffic stop on Highway 50 West.

During that stop, they reportedly found a felony amount of marijuana and arrested Darian Henley and Marcus Jones Jr.

Both men were charged with Felony Possession. Bond for each was set at $10,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections put a hold on Henley.

