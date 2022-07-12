Police offering reward in case of missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Police now have reward money for any information in the case of a missing Ole Miss student.

Crimes Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone with tips that lead to Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Investigators with the Oxford Police Department and University Police are working on the case. They say they’re tracking tips, talking to friends, and canvassing areas.

Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments around 6:00am Friday morning.

Investigators found the vehicle he was driving after a towing company removed it from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

Police say Lee was wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers before he disappeared.

If you have any information on where Lee may be, contact Oxford P.D. University Police, or Crime Stoppers.