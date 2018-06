CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun City police release the name of the man wanted in connection with a shooting.

Chief Tito Lopez says investigators want to talk with Trevon Hall, 25.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 Wednesday night.

Tarus Shaw, 32, was shot in the stomach and hand.

He remains in the hospital but is expected to recover.

Lopez says it’s still unclear what sparked the shooting.

If you know Hall is call your local law enforcement.