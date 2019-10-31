Police say missing teen considered victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police say evidence shows a missing Alabama college student, who’s the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter, was harmed and is now considered a victim of foul play.

Authorities in Auburn issued the statement Thursday about the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

The community college student was last seen in Auburn last week and her vehicle was later found about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away in Montgomery.

The police statement says evidence found in the car indicates the young woman was harmed. It doesn’t go into details but says she’s considered the victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.