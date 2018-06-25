Police search for restaurant burglary suspect in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police are hoping you recognize this man, after a burglary was reported at the Sydnei’s Grill parking lot, just off of highway 15 north.

Back on June 19th, this man was spotted walking around several parked cars.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts with a white stripe, with a cap on backwards.

Investigators say the suspect got in one of the cars, and stole money from inside.

He left in a silver Cadillac, heading south on Highway 15.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-tips.