Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are searching for a shooter believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Okolona Police Chief says they’re looking for Dwayne Brown.

The chief says Brown got into a fight with a man at the M and M Mart on East Monroe Street in Okolona. That’s when Brown allegedly fired a shot, that grazed the leg of the other man.

The chief says the two were friends at one time, and the victim is not pressing charges.

- Advertisement -

Police do want to find Brown, however. They believe he is in a silver Jeep Compass with out of state plates. If you have any information, contact the Okolona Police Department at (662) 447-5427.