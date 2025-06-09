Police two suspects involved in Walmart shoplifting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oxford Police Department needs your help in identifying two people involved with shoplifting.

The two suspects are believed to be in connection with a theft that happened at a Walmart.

If you recognize these two people or have any information about where they might be, you are asked to contact the Oxford Police Department, Crimestoppers, or use the P3 Tips app.

Remember that you can report information anonymously, and if your information leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.