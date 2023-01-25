Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid.

That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.

Currently, moms are only afforded two months of postpartum care through the federal Medicaid program.

Hosemann said to expand it to a full year, for a single mother, it would cost $7 million.

WCBI asked Governor Tate Reeves about his support for extending federally funded health care for moms.

“Every single mom has had postpartum care up until 12 months because the Federal Government has mandated it through Medicaid. What we want to see is the final analysis of the data and exactly what kind of impact it has had. Does it help reduce the challenges moms and babies have had? But there’s no doubt that we’re going to have to continue to invest in moms and those new babies to make sure that they get the care that they need,” said Reeves.

According to the Mississippi Division of Medicaid’s website, pregnant women receive two months of postpartum benefits then are placed on a family planning waiver for one year and are given birth control.

