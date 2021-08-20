Pollan leading state’s sheriffs

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Calhoun County Shreriff Greg Pollan is settling into his role as head of the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriffs from all 82 counties voted and Pollan was selected at the group’s conference in June.

The organization supports its members with professional development, meetings, and encourages legislative support for law enforcement.

Pollan says he proud to lead his peers.

“An honor beyond words. I don’t have the words to describe it. It has been a challenge so far which I expected. We are working on legislative ideas, getting our agenda together for the December conference; things like that and addressing issue like COVID.”

The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association was formed in 1981.