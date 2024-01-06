Pontotoc basketball secures two wins over West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Pontotoc girls and boys basketball took care of business on the road against West Point.

In the girls game, West Point came back from down 10 points at the half to take a one-point lead but the Warriors turned things around in the fourth quarter. It was tied at 29 with seven minutes to play, then Pontotoc went on a 19-5 run to end the game, winning 48-34.

On the boys’ side, neither team could get out to a big lead. West Point went into the half leading 24-21 but could not hold on to the lead. The Warriors stormed back winning in a thriller 51-49.

Pontotoc girls basketball hits the court again on January 6th against Starkville, the boys take on Corinth on January 9th.

Both West Point squads are back in action on January 9th against Clarksdale.