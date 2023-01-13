Pontotoc City School District hires new superintendent

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new superintendent in Pontotoc.

Phil Webb has been hired as the new superintendent of Pontotoc City School District.

Webb currently holds the position of Assistant Superintendent for Pontotoc.

The school board president Phyllis High said Webb has been with the district since 2003 and said he is “knowledgeable, capable, and trustworthy”.

Webb will officially assume the position on July 1.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter