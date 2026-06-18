Pontotoc Co. Sheriff’s Department warns public of new scam

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Every day, scammers are out there phishing for your information.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a new scam that can seem very realistic.

Recently, the department has had reports that people will get notifications on their mobile devices that look like they are from real tech companies.

The pop-ups will state that the person’s bank account has been hacked.

The realistic part is that the fake notification will show the individual’s actual banking information on the screen.

The scam continues by spoofing local banks’ telephone numbers and providing the victim with a new account number to transfer their funds to.

While this can seem realistic, this is a scam.

If you find yourself in this situation, do not respond to anything over the phone or click on any links, and never transfer money into a new account.

The sheriff’s department encourages anyone with concerns to your local banks to call or speak with an actual bank representative.

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