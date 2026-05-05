Pontotoc County boy says faith and family have helped him face a serious medical condition

But a little more than a year ago, what began as a typical day for Uzziah became one he and his family will always remember. Uzziah had gotten home from school and didn’t feel right. He remembers walking into the family’s living room when it all started.

“I was walking, would see darkness for five seconds, would come again, blink again, and I kind of crashed out on the recliner. Closed my eyes, and heard nothing, as of right then and there,” Uzziah said.

Uzziah’s Dad, Simon, remembers the moment well.

“My wife said, ‘Babe, think you need to look at him. I think he is having a seizure’,” Simon said.

Paramedics were called, and Uzziah’s condition worsened; at one point, he stopped breathing. He was taken to NMMC, and then to LeBonheur where doctors ran test after test to try to find the cause of his seizures.

He experienced another round of seizures, and doctors adjusted his medicine to treat and hopefully prevent any more.

Now, more than a year later, Uzziah is seizure-free, but he and his family had to make some major adjustments. Instead of attending private school, Uzziah is now home-schooled by his mother.

“I love it. A lot more than the other school, of course I am a kid, so I don’t like school. I like it better than having to wake up super super early,” Uzziah said.

‘He is a normal ten year old boy, sometimes doesn’t like to do his work and he is an intelligent ten year old boy and can get through his work fast as well,” Simon said.

‘Debatable,” Uzziah answered.

One thing that isn’t up for debate, Uzziah’s explanation for his miraculous recovery.

“If someone ever walks up to me and, is like, ‘Why are you a believer, how do you know He exists,?’ I would be, cause look what He has done, look what He has done. I wouldn’t be sitting here if God wasn’t real because I am pretty sure the doctors said I wouldn’t make it,” Uzziah said.

“We believe one hundred percent that God has a plan for his life and if God didn’t have a plan for his life, if God didn’t have a plan for his life, you may not be here right now,” Simon said.

Uzziah believes he has a clear mission.