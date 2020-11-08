PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- More than a week after the Pontotoc School district moved high school students to virtual learning, they’ve announced the same decision for the junior high students.
In a press release, school district officials say Pontotoc Junior High School will transition to a virtual format.
The decision comes after watching COVID-19 cases and close contact numbers this week.
Junior High students will continue virtual learning for two weeks with plans to resume in-person classes the Monday after Thanksgiving break.