Pontotoc police searching for suspect accused of breaking into four businesses

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police have asked for help identifying the suspect accused of burglarizing four businesses over the weekend.

The four burglaries are believed to have happened during Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

The businesses broken into were Pampered Pooch, The Butcher Block, Thomas LP Gas, and Mills Properties.

The man in this picture was captured on surveillance video from one of the businesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.