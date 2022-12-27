Pontotoc robbery suspect yet to be found

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- A robbery suspect in Pontotoc has yet to be found and the Pontotoc Police Department needs your help in the investigation.

Images show the suspect inside the Treasure Loans on West Reynolds street in Pontotoc.

Police say around 1:45 Friday afternoon, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

If you know who this may be or if you recognize the vehicle, call Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi or Pontotoc Police.

You can also use the P3 tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to one thousand dollars for information that leads to an arrest.