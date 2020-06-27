We’ll remain in a regular summertime pattern for the next couple of days with warm temperatures and slight chances for pop-up storms. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week with high temperatures staying near 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few showers are possible early in the evening, otherwise we’re expecting a mostly dry night. Some clouds will continue to pass overhead as temperatures fall to near 70 with a southerly wind.

SUNDAY: Another warm and humid day is in store for Sunday as we are expecting highs to be near 90 with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, but any rain would be brief. Winds will be southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Much like Sunday, Monday will feel hot and humid with a few clouds popping up through the afternoon. We’ll keep a slight chance for pop-up storms for Monday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Summertime weather continues for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will climb to near 90 by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Chances for scattered storms continue for the end of the week and the weekend with rain probabilities ranging from 30% to 50%. The best chance for rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday, but we will maintain a chance for storms for Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain near 90 with overnight lows in the 70s.

